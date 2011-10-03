Startup hub Sprouter finds new home at Postmedia

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
TORONTO, Oct 3 Sprouter Inc, a startup that tries to match entrepreneurs worldwide with investors, has been bought by the publisher of Canada's largest chain of daily newspapers, the companies said on Monday.
Postmedia Network (PNCa.TO), whose titles include the
National Post, Montreal Gazette and Vancouver Sun, paid an
undisclosed sum for Sprouter, which runs an online forum that
helps match new businesses with early-stage investors.
"Sprouter complements our Digital First strategy and brings a spark of digital entrepreneurship," Paul Godfrey, Postmedia's chief executive, said in a statement.
Godfrey, who led bondholders in a structured buyout of the newspaper assets of the now defunct Canwest media conglomerate, expects a quarter of Postmedia's revenue to come from its websites, smartphone and tablet applications and other digitial services within four years. The figure is about 10 percent currently. [ID:nN12164676]
The four-person Sprouter team, which also publishes a weekly e-newsletter and hosts networking events in which founders share their experiences with others, had said it was shutting down in August due to a lack of funds.
Postmedia filed for a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in March, a condition of its restructuring, and posted a net loss of C$3.9 million ($3.7 million) in July after its first quarter as a public company.
($1=$1.05 Canadian) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Peter Galloway)
