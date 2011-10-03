Startup hub Sprouter finds new home at Postmedia

* Sprouter had shut its doors in August

* Postmedia wants growth in digital revenue

TORONTO, Oct 3 Sprouter Inc, a startup that tries to match entrepreneurs worldwide with investors, has been bought by the publisher of Canada's largest chain of daily newspapers, the companies said on Monday.

Postmedia Network ( PNCa.TO ), whose titles include the National Post, Montreal Gazette and Vancouver Sun, paid an undisclosed sum for Sprouter, which runs an online forum that helps match new businesses with early-stage investors.

"Sprouter complements our Digital First strategy and brings a spark of digital entrepreneurship," Paul Godfrey, Postmedia's chief executive, said in a statement.

Godfrey, who led bondholders in a structured buyout of the newspaper assets of the now defunct Canwest media conglomerate, expects a quarter of Postmedia's revenue to come from its websites, smartphone and tablet applications and other digitial services within four years. The figure is about 10 percent currently. [ID:nN12164676]

The four-person Sprouter team, which also publishes a weekly e-newsletter and hosts networking events in which founders share their experiences with others, had said it was shutting down in August due to a lack of funds.

Postmedia filed for a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in March, a condition of its restructuring, and posted a net loss of C$3.9 million ($3.7 million) in July after its first quarter as a public company.

($1=$1.05 Canadian) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Peter Galloway)