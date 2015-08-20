Valeant nears deal for "female Viagra" maker Sprout Pharmaceuticals - WSJ

Aug 20 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc is nearing a deal to pay $1 billion
for Sprout Pharmaceuticals, the company that just won approval
to sell the first drug that aims to boost a woman's libido, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
Valeant would pay all cash, one $500 million installment
upfront and one next year, for Sprout Pharmaceuticals and its
pink libido pills that will be sold under the brand name Addyi,
the Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
(on.wsj.com/1K7qXds)
Reuters could not immediately reach Valeant or Sprout for
comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)