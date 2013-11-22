BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market same store sales up 13.7 pct for seven weeks ended Nov 17

BRIEF-Bright Horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
* Bright horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
Nov 22 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc : * Releases comparable store sales growth for the seven weeks ended November 17,
2013 * Comparable store sales growth has been driven by continued momentum in
customer traffic and basket size * Says for the seven weeks ended November 17, 2013, the company has recorded
comparable store sales growth of 13.7% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Identified source of process release that occurred April 11 at our midwest plant and has made necessary repairs
* Expects EBITDA for quarter to be approximately $17 million, which is lower than its original guidance