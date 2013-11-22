版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market same store sales up 13.7 pct for seven weeks ended Nov 17

Nov 22 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc : * Releases comparable store sales growth for the seven weeks ended November 17,

2013 * Comparable store sales growth has been driven by continued momentum in

customer traffic and basket size * Says for the seven weeks ended November 17, 2013, the company has recorded

comparable store sales growth of 13.7% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐