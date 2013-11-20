版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-SPS Commerce prices offering of 750,000 shares at $67/shr

Nov 20 SPS Commerce Inc : * Announces pricing of public offering of common stock * Says offering of 750,000 common shares priced at $67.00 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
