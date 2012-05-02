版本:
SPX posts lower quarterly profit

May 2 Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, reflecting costs from its acquisition of pump maker ClydeUnion, but said demand was robust for flow technology used in food, energy and other markets.

The maker of food and beverage production equipment, electrical transformers and cooling towers for power plants reported a net profit of $13.5 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with $23.1 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 18 percent to $1.17 billion, slightly above Wall Street estimates.

