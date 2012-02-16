UPDATE 4-SPX beats forecasts, lifted by emerging markets

* Q4 EPS ex-items $1.78 vs Street view $1.75
By Nick Zieminski
Feb 16 Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX
Corp's quarterly profit beat Wall Street forecasts,
helped by growth in emerging markets and strong demand for
equipment used in producing liquids ranging from petroleum to
dairy products.
The maker of food and beverage production equipment,
electrical transformers and cooling towers for power plants said
net profit dipped to $62.5 million, or $1.24 per share, from
$65.3 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding acquisition and other one-time charges, SPX earned
$1.78 per share, 3 cents above analysts' average estimate,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 13 percent to $1.49 billion, slightly missing
estimates.
The biggest revenue rise was at the flow technology
business, the company's largest segment. The flow segment, which
sells to food, energy and industrial customers, got a boost from
emerging markets, where demand from food and beverage makers was
growing at more than double the rate of developed economies.
"We see a huge growth opportunity in food and beverage,"
Chief Executive Chris Kearney said in an interview. "We're
seeing higher production standards, (with) dairy as an example,
and seeing a growing middle class with greater buying power and
demanding higher-quality products."
Emerging markets accounted for 28 percent of total company
sales in the quarter.
"The strength of the underlying businesses boost our
confidence that 2012 is on track," said analyst Jeff Sprague of
Vertical Research Partners, which rates SPX a "buy."
A NARROWING FOCUS
SPX has been adding and selling businesses to focus more
narrowly on becoming a flow technology company.
Last month, SPX said it would sell its automotive service
business to Germany's Robert Bosch GmbH for $1.15
billion to focus on the flow business, which it expanded last
year with the $784 million purchase of pump-maker ClydeUnion.
The company said it would consider more deals to expand the
flow business because investors have rewarded SPX's more narrow
focus.
The sale of the auto service business led SPX to withdraw
its earnings-per-share guidance for the year, but once the sale
closes, SPX may offer a forecast for the balance of 2012,
Kearney said.
SPX repeated its forecast that calls for 2012 revenue of
$5.05 billion to $5.3 billion. The flow business will generate
about $3 billion in sales this year, the company forecast.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based SPX said this would be a
transitional year and it would buy back about $350 million of
its shares over the coming year.
After the Bosch deal closes, flow equipment -- pumps,
filters and other gear used in producing liquids -- will account
for more than half of SPX's $5.5 billion annual revenue, with
the rest coming from equipment used in power plants and
industrial controls.
The stock, which is up more than 80 percent from its 52-week
low in October, is increasingly seen by investors as a pure-play
on flow technology markets, the CEO said, citing the break-ups
of ITT and Tyco International as analogous
examples.
"Shareholders have supported the movement of the company
towards more of a pure-play flow business, (similar to) peer
companies who have announced break-ups or divestitures."
SPX's shares rose 2.7 percent, or $2.03, to $76.69 in midday
trading on The New York Stock Exchange.