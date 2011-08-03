UPDATE 4-SPX counting on Q4 for near half of year's profit

* Adjusted Q2 EPS of $0.91/shr tops $0.89 Wall St view

* Sets Q3 EPS target of $1-$1.10, well below consensus

* Holds full-year view steady, sees strong fourth quarter

* Says backlog gives confidence in strong Q4

* Shares fall 12.9 percent (Rewrites with stock action, adds quotes)

By Scott Malone

BOSTON, Aug 3 SPX Corp SPW.N set a third-quarter profit forecast that was substantially below Wall Street's expectations, saying that it was counting on a strong fourth quarter to make its full-year target.

Its shares fell 12.9 percent to $61.64 on the New York Stock Exchange, hitting their lowest point since September.

The diversified U.S. manufacturer, which makes products including cooling towers for power plants and electrical transformers, said it was confident enough to hold its 2011 profit target steady because the bulk of its forecast sales is for goods already ordered.

SPX, which also makes equipment used in food and beverage production and tools for professional auto mechanics, said on Wednesday it looks for third-quarter earnings of $1 to $1.10 per share. Analysts had expected $1.48 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it still expects 2011 earnings of $4.25 to $4.55 per share. That forecast calls for it to book about 45 percent of its profit for the year in the fourth quarter.

"The 3Q guidance is another worry for Industrial investors because 4Q becomes a big 'trust-me' quarter," said Ben Elias, senior research analyst at Sterne Agee & Leach.

Adding to investors' worries, the company said it would take longer than earlier forecast for its transformer business to start boosting results.

"We don't expect them to contribute meaningful revenue or earnings growth until late 2012 or early 2013," said Chief Executive Chris Kearney on a conference call.

"That's bothering people a little bit," said Nicholas Heymann, analyst at William Blair & Co. "Most people were thinking it would be late 2011 or early 2012."

SECOND QUARTER PROFIT FALLS

SPX said second-quarter earnings fell to $34.3 million, or 67 cents per share, from $78.8 million, or $1.57 per share, a year earlier.

Factoring out one-time items including a 29 cent per share charge to write down the value of one of its units, profit came to 91 cents per share. On that basis, analysts had looked for profit of 89 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 16.4 percent to $1.38 billion.

SPX competes with German engineering group GEA Group AG (G1AG.DE), U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co (GE.N) and Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd ABBN.VX. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Derek Caney, Dave Zimmerman)