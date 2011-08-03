SPX Corp sees third-quarter EPS of $1-$1.10

BOSTON Aug 3 Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp SPW.N held its full-year profit forecast steady and set a third-quarter earnings target of $1 to $1.10 per share in slides posted on its website on Wednesday.

The company, which earlier reported second-quarter earnings that came in ahead of Wall Street's expectations, said it expected third-quarter revenue to rise 9 percent to 13 percent and looks for "double-digit" percentage organic revenue growth in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)