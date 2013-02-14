SPX Corp reports fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations

BRIEF-Jaguar Animal health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period
* Jaguar Animal Health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period,starting April 3,with multinational Animal Health Pharmaceutical firm regarding equilevia
Feb 14 Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp reported a fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations, hurt by a non-cash impairment charge, but revenue rose 14 percent.
The company, which makes products ranging from equipment used in food and beverage production to electrical transformers, reported a loss of $3.62 per share from continuing operations in the quarter ended December, compared with a profit of $1.13 per share a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.44 billion.
March 28 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher ticket prices and on-board spending.
