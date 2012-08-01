SPX Corp profit up 38.2 percent in second quarter

Aug 1 Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp reported a 38.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as solid demand for its equipment used in industries from dairies to oil and gas production helped offset expenses from its 2011 acquisition of British pump maker ClydeUnion.

The company, which makes equipment used in beverage and oil production as well as cooling towers for power plants, said second-quarter net income came to $47.4 million, or 93 cents per share, compared with $34.3 million, or 67 cents pe r share, a year earlier.