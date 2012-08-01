SPX Corp profit up 38.2 percent in second quarter

Aug 1 Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp
reported a 38.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on
Wednesday, as solid demand for its equipment used in industries
from dairies to oil and gas production helped offset expenses
from its 2011 acquisition of British pump maker ClydeUnion.
The company, which makes equipment used in beverage and oil
production as well as cooling towers for power plants, said
second-quarter net income came to $47.4 million, or 93 cents per
share, compared with $34.3 million, or 67 cents pe r share, a
year earlier.