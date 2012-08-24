版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 24日 星期五 13:35 BJT

Dutch car maker Spyker gives GM more time to reply to lawsuit

Dutch sports car maker Spyker on Friday said it had extended the deadline for General Motors to respond to its lawsuit seeking more than $3 billion in damages, giving it until September 28.

Spyker is suing General Motors on behalf of its subsidiary Saab, accusing the U.S. automaker of deliberately bankrupting the Swedish group by blocking a deal with a Chinese investor.

GM has said the lawsuit was "without merit".

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐