Dutch car maker Spyker gives GM more time to reply to lawsuit

BRIEF-Net1 acquires strategic stake in Bank Frick
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.
Dutch sports car maker Spyker on Friday said it had extended the deadline for General Motors to respond to its lawsuit seeking more than $3 billion in damages, giving it until September 28.
Spyker is suing General Motors on behalf of its subsidiary Saab, accusing the U.S. automaker of deliberately bankrupting the Swedish group by blocking a deal with a Chinese investor.
GM has said the lawsuit was "without merit".
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.
Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.32 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's BT cut its revenue, earnings and free cash flow forecasts for 2017 and 2018 on Tuesday after finding that inappropriate accounting behaviour in its Italian business went far deeper than previously thought.