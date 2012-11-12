版本:
2012年 11月 12日

Saab owner Spyker opposes GM's motion to dismiss lawsuit

AMSTERDAM Nov 12 Dutch sports car maker Spyker NV, which is suing General Motors Co for $3 billion on behalf of its Swedish subsidiary Saab, said on Monday it has opposed the U.S. automaker's motion to dismiss the case.

In September, GM dismissed claims that it deliberately bankrupted the Swedish company by blocking a deal with a Chinese investor.

Spyker filed its arguments to the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Michigan last Friday, it said in a statement.

