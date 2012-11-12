Saab owner Spyker opposes GM's motion to dismiss lawsuit

BRIEF-Inside Secure FY consolidated result swings to $12.3 mln profit
* Inside secure announces strong 2016 results following completion of strategic transformation
AMSTERDAM Nov 12 Dutch sports car maker Spyker NV, which is suing General Motors Co for $3 billion on behalf of its Swedish subsidiary Saab, said on Monday it has opposed the U.S. automaker's motion to dismiss the case.
In September, GM dismissed claims that it deliberately bankrupted the Swedish company by blocking a deal with a Chinese investor.
Spyker filed its arguments to the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Michigan last Friday, it said in a statement.
* Inside secure announces strong 2016 results following completion of strategic transformation
ZURICH, Feb 20 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday
* Amazon expects its French staff numbers to increase to 5,500 from 4,000 this year