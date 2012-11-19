SQI Diagnostics explores strategic alternatives

BRIEF-Fox says confident its Sky deal will be approved
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
Nov 19 Canadian life sciences company SQI Diagnostics Inc said it is exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale or merger.
Toronto-based SQI said it has appointed a committee that will review the interests it has received.
SQI intends to actively explore these and other alternatives, including strategic alliances, the company said in a statement.
Investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald is advising the company.
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares
* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd announces new independent director