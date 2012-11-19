版本:
SQI Diagnostics explores strategic alternatives

Nov 19 Canadian life sciences company SQI Diagnostics Inc said it is exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale or merger.

Toronto-based SQI said it has appointed a committee that will review the interests it has received.

SQI intends to actively explore these and other alternatives, including strategic alliances, the company said in a statement.

Investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald is advising the company.

