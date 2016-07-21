Lithium rivals SQM and Albemarle sign environment deal

BRIEF-Rambus signs patent license agreement with Winbond
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, July 21 SQM and Albemarle's Rockwood, two of the world's biggest lithium producers, have agreed to work together on "environmental administration" of the giant Chilean salt flats where they operate, SQM said on Thursday.
As part of the agreement, Santiago-based SQM said it was dropping a complaint it had been pursuing against rival Rockwood's environmental approval for increased extraction. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter