Lithium rivals SQM and Albemarle sign environment deal

SANTIAGO, July 21 SQM and Albemarle's Rockwood, two of the world's biggest lithium producers, have agreed to work together on "environmental administration" of the giant Chilean salt flats where they operate, SQM said on Thursday.

As part of the agreement, Santiago-based SQM said it was dropping a complaint it had been pursuing against rival Rockwood's environmental approval for increased extraction. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)