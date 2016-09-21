Chile's SQM says will boost annual lithium hydroxide capacity 7,500 tonnes

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SANTIAGO, Sept 21 Chilean fertilizer and chemical producer SQM will invest around $30 million by the end of 2017 to increase its annual lithium hydroxide production capacity by 7,500 tonnes, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.
As part of the plan to boost capacity from 6,000 tonnes to 13,500 tonnes, the company said it would seek to improve efficiency at a plant near the northern Chilean city of Antofagasta, and would construct a new facility with an annual capacity of 7,000 tonnes.
Lithium hydroxide is used mainly in the production of heavy-duty lubricants, though SQM CEO Patricio de Solminihac said in a statement that it is being increasingly used in the lithium batteries that power electric cars.
The deal comes as SQM is facing arbitration proceedings in Chile with government-run economic development agency Corfo over leasing payments, as well as an investigation over whether it exported lithium without proper authorization. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Diane Craft)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
