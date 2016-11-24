SQM quarterly profit more than quadruples as lithium prices boom

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 23 Chile's SQM , one of the world's biggest producers of lithium, reported its quarterly profit more than quadrupled, powered by higher lithium prices.
SQM, which also produces iodine and specialty fertilizers, said net income rose to $55.8 million, or 21 cents per American Depositary Receipt (ADR), in the third quarter, from $13.7 million, or 5 cents per ADR, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 13.2 percent to $504 million.
SQM, a former state company with access to vast mineral reserves in Chile's Atacama desert, has benefited from rocketing prices for lithium, which is used to power batteries for electric vehicles. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Rosalba O'Brien in Santiago; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.