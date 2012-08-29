Square to sell card readers at AT&T stores

Aug 29 Mobile payments company Square Inc's
credit card readers will be sold at AT&T Inc's stores
making them more accessible, as the two-year old start-up takes
on established payment processors.
Square, started by Twitter Inc co-founder Jack Dorsey,
signed the No. 2. U.S. carrier on Tuesday, adding to growing
list of retailers, including Radioshack Corp, Best Buy
Inc and Apple Inc, that sell its card readers.
In a statement, Square said AT&T's 1,000 outlets would bring
the total number of stores retailing the device to over 20,000.
Square, which was valued at $3.25 billion at its last
funding round, sells card readers that plug into mobile phones
enabling businesses to accept credit card payments using an app.
When a card is swiped, Square takes a 2.75 percent transaction
fee.
The gadget works with iPhones and Android smart phones.
Earlier this month, Square had signed Starbucks Corp's
as a merchant location using its devices to process
payments at its coffee shops.