UPDATE 1-Senior Square executive Brougher to resign on Friday

By Anna Irrera
NEW YORK Feb 2 Francoise Brougher, a senior
executive at Square Inc will resign from her role on
Friday after almost four years at the helm of sales and
marketing efforts at the payments company.
Kevin Burke, Square's chief marketing officer and a former
Visa Inc executive, will replace Brougher as the company's
sales and marketing head, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.
Brougher, who joined the San Francisco-based company as
"business lead" and helped expand its international presence,
will remain until May to help with the transition, according to
a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Burke joined Square in late 2014 to help lead customer
acquisition efforts and was formerly chief marketing officer at
credit card company Visa.
Founded and led by Twitter Inc co-founder and Chief
Executive Jack Dorsey, Square provides technology to help
businesses accept credit card payments via mobile devices.
The company, which went public in 2015, also takes advantage
of its wealth of merchant transaction data to offer loans to its
clients.
Prior to joining Square as business lead, Brougher spent
several years at Alphabet Inc's Google, where she was
most recently in charge of a team working with small
advertisers. She was formerly at broker Charles Schwab Corp
as vice president of business strategy.
"We are grateful to Francoise for her longstanding
commitment to our sellers and all that she did to help build and
scale our company over the past four years," a Square
spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill
Rigby)