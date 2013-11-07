Payment start-up Square explores IPO -WSJ

Nov 6 Square Inc, the payment start-up
co-founded and headed by Twitter Inc's Jack Dorsey, is
in discussions with banks about an initial public offering, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a person
familiar with the matter.
Square has held discussions with banks, including Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley, about an IPO
in 2014, the financial daily reported on its website. It
cautioned that no bank has been hired and the timing of a deal
could change.
Representatives of Square, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Founded in 2009 by Twitter co-founder Dorsey, Square makes a
credit card reader that slots into smartphones such as those
made by Apple Inc. Twitter itself is set to go public
this week.
Square is growing nearly as fast as Twitter, with sales
approaching $1 billion in 2014, according to an internal
projection people familiar with the matter shared with the Wall
Street Journal. Sales will be about $550 million this year on
total payment volume of around $20 billion, the newspaper added.
Dorsey has said publicly that the company does not turn a
profit, but has discussed a plan internally that would make
Square profitable in 2015, the Wall Street Journal said.
Square is a close strategic partner of Starbucks Corp
, which has also invested in the start-up.