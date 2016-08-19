Square posts job openings signaling European expansion

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 18 U.S. mobile payments
company Square Inc posted three new job openings in
Europe on Thursday, signaling it is moving closer to ramping up
operations in the region through an initial venture in Britain.
San Francisco-based Square, which makes a card reader that
turns a mobile phone into a payment terminal, hopes to seize on
the region's growth of small businesses that are quickly
adopting new technology.
Square posted three openings on the job board Indeed.com. It
is seeking a compliance analyst and communications manager, both
based in London, and a technical customer support
representative, based in Dublin.
A Square spokeswoman declined to comment on the job
postings.
Square began beta testing of its payments system in London
in June to prepare for an initial launch in Britain, Reuters
reported last month. The company incorporated a business called
Squareup Europe Ltd in Britain, where its payments processing
technology is already being used by merchants.
"We do view it as a very interesting market," Chief
Executive Jack Dorsey said on a recent call with investors when
asked about the UK.
Previously, Square's payments service had only been
available in the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia.
The position in Dublin indicates that Square has its sights
set beyond the UK. Dublin has a high density of tech talent --
companies including Alphabet Inc's Google and software
analytics company New Relic have offices there -- making it
appealing for a business like Square, according to a person
familiar with the company's thinking.
Square will compete with established European players such
as Sweden's iZettle and SumUp in London.
Competitor Apple Pay launched in the UK last year and has
partnerships with banks across Europe. Google's Android Pay is
also in the UK.
Gearing up for its UK operation, Square in May added Paul
Deighton to its board of directors. Deighton, a Conservative
member of the upper House of Lords, served as Britain's
commercial secretary to the Treasury until last year.
Square, whose chief Dorsey is also the CEO of Twitter Inc
, has expanded since its 2009 founding to offer an array
of services for businesses such as point-of-sale registers,
invoice software and loans.
The company this month reported a 41.5 percent jump in
revenue and 42 percent growth in payments processed on its
system for the second quarter. However, it is still unprofitable
with a loss of more than $27 million for the three-month period.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville in San Francisco, additional
reporting by Mia Shanley in Stockholm; Editing by Tom Brown)