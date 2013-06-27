Square scraps gift card service less than a year after launch

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Payment start-up Square
Inc scrapped its gift card service less than a year after the
payments start-up launched the effort.
"Square gift cards were a fun way to send gifts from local
businesses to anyone over the holiday season," a Square
spokesman said. "They are no longer available for purchase."
Square, which competes against eBay Inc's PayPal
division, launched the gift card service in December, letting
people buy gift cards for friends or family at businesses that
accepted the company's Square Wallet mobile payment application.