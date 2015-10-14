Jack Dorsey's payments firm Square Inc files for IPO

Oct 14 Square Inc, the payments company co-founded by Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Jefferies are among the underwriters for the offering, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. (1.usa.gov/1RIxMU4) (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)