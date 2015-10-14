UPDATE 2-Square Inc files for IPO with Dorsey dual role in focus

(Adds more details on finances)
By Sai Sachin R
Oct 14 Mobile payments company Square Inc filed
for its long-expected initial public offering on Wednesday in a
test of CEO Jack Dorsey's ability to take the company public
even as grapples with a turnaround at Twitter Inc,
which he also runs.
Square's filing comes little more than a week after Twitter
appointed Dorsey to head the microblogging site operator, which
raised concerns about how he will balance his two jobs, a fact
Square mentions in its IPO paperwork.
"(The dual role) may at times adversely affect his ability
to devote time, attention, and effort to Square," Square said in
its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1RIxMU4)
More broadly, the flotation will be a reality check for
Silicon Valley's hopes that closely held hot tech startups
valued at $1 billion or more, known as unicorns, can still
command rich valuations even as equity markets lose momentum.
San Francisco-based Square, founded in 2009, was valued at
$6 billion at its last funding round a year ago.
The filing provides a peek at the company's financials. The
company said net revenue grew 51 percent to $560.6 million in
the first six months of 2015 compared to the same period in
2014, while losses narrowed 2.2 percent to $77.6 million.
Square set a nominal fundraising target of $275 million for
the IPO. The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in
its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees.
The final IPO size could be different.
Square said it would apply to list its stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "SQ".
Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Jefferies
are among the underwriters for the offering, Square said in the
filing.
Earlier Wednesday, Twitter named Google Inc executive Omid
Kordestani as its executive chairman.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen R.
Trousdale and Christian Plumb)