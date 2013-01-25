Former Square COO left amid sex harassment claims -company

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 25 Former Square Inc Chief
Operating Officer Keith Rabois left the company amid accusations
of sexual harassment, the mobile payment company said on Friday.
"We took these allegations very seriously and we
immediately launched a full investigation to ascertain the
facts," Square spokesman Ricardo Reyes said in a statement on
Friday.
The company said it has not found any evidence to support
any of the claims, but said "Keith exercised poor judgment that
ultimately undermined his ability to remain an effective leader
at Square."
Rabois said the relationship, with an unidentified male
employee of Square, was consensual and began before the person
joined Square. "I realize that continuing any physical
relationship after he began working at Square was poor judgment
on my part," he wrote in a blog post on Friday.
Rabois said that the recent events were "the toughest,
saddest, most frightening, and emotionally draining of my life."
Rabois, a former executive at eBay-owned PayPal who
has a law degree from Harvard Law School, joined Square in 2010.