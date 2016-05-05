Dorsey's Square posts 51.4 pct jump in revenue

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Square Inc, the mobile payments company run by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a 51.4 percent jump in quarterly revenue, as customers processed more transations through the company's network.
Square, which went public in November, facilitates payments between businesses and customers with a credit card reader that turns any mobile phone into a payment terminal. The company also makes point-of-sale registers and chip-enabled card readers.
The company's net revenue rose to $379.3 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $250.6 million a year earlier and $374.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.
However, its net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $96.8 million from $48 million in the same quarter a year ago. On a per share basis, Square lost 29 cents. (bit.ly/1Wb29rm) (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
