Dorsey's Square reports 41.5 pct jump in quarterly revenue

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Square Inc, the mobile payments company co-founded and run by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a 41.5 percent jump in quarterly revenue as more transactions were processed through the company's network.
The company's net revenue rose to $438.5 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $310.0 million a year earlier.
The net loss narrowed to $27.3 million from $29.6 million.
On a per share basis, Square lost 8 cents.
Square, which went public in November, facilitates payments between businesses and customers with a credit card reader that turns any mobile phone into a payment terminal. The company also makes point-of-sale registers and chip-enabled card readers. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.