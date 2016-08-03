REFILE-UPDATE 2-Dorsey's Square reports 41.5 pct jump in quarterly revenue

(Removes extraneous word "by" in 5th paragraph)
By Heather Somerville and Sweta Singh
Aug 3 Mobile payments company Square Inc
on Wednesday reported a 41.5 percent jump in revenue and
diminishing losses as more large merchants make sales using
Square's technology, a sign the company has moved beyond serving
only pop-up shops and food trucks.
"We are finally at a place where our tools scale to any size
of seller," Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, who is also the CEO of
Twitter Inc, said on a call with investors. "We are
seeing more and more appetite from the larger sellers" as well
as chain retailers with multiple locations.
Square stock was up more than 14 percent to about $12 in
after-hours trading following the second-quarter earnings call.
The price at closing bell was $10.44.
Square's revenue reached $438.5 million, up 41.5 percent
from its earnings of $310.0 million a year earlier. It processed
$12.5 billion in payments, up 42 percent from a year ago, mostly
due to new and larger retailers using Square, the company said.
About 42 percent of total payments is coming from larger
retailers, signaling a dramatic transition for Square. The
company started seven years ago as a card reader that turns a
mobile phone into a payment terminal, and was sold primarily to
pop-up stores, coffee shops, food trucks and other small
merchants that couldn't afford elaborate payment systems.
Square, which went public in November, has expanded to offer
an array of services for businesses such as point-of-sale
registers, invoice software and loans.
Square Capital, the loan program, saw a 123 percent increase
over last year, with $189 million in loans made to businesses.
Square added five investors to the program, which will provide
capital for additional borrowers, said Sarah Friar, Square chief
financial officer. About 90 percent of borrowers renew their
loans.
The growth in Square's loan business comes despite increased
scrutiny over lending practices fueled by troubles at online
lending platforms LendingClub and Prosper Marketplace.
"There was definitely some swirls around the alternative
lending market," Friar said on a call with journalists.
Friar said Square's familiarity with borrowers - the company
lends to merchants it has already done business with - and the
low cost of the program distinguishes it from other lenders.
"We have millions of sellers on our platform," she said. "So
our customer acquisition cost is effectively zero."
Square recoups its loans by taking a slice of each sale the
merchant makes; default rates are around 4 percent, Friar said.
For 2016, Square expects total revenue to be in the range of
$1.63 billion to $1.67 billion.
Still, the company is not profitable. Its losses narrowed to
$27.3 million from $29.6 million during the same period last
year. On a per share basis, Square lost 8 cents.
The company is looking to grow overseas, and is eyeing the
United Kingdom as a potential next stop, executives said
Wednesday. Square currently serves United States, Canada, Japan
and Australia.
Reuters reported last month that Square incorporated a
business called Squareup Europe Ltd in Britain, lining itself up
for what could be its first foray into Europe.
