Dorsey-led Square's revenue jumps in first quarterly report since IPO

March 9 Square Inc, the mobile payments company co-founded and run by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a 49.2 percent jump in revenue in its first quarterly results since going public in November.

Total net revenue rose to $374.4 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $250.9 million a year earlier.

However, the net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $80.5 million, or 34 cents per share, from $37.1 million, or 25 cents per share.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)