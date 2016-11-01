Dorsey's Square reports 32 pct jump in quarterly revenue

Nov 1 Square Inc, the mobile payments
company co-founded and run by Twitter Inc Chief
Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a 32.2 percent jump in quarterly
revenue as it processed more transactions.
Square's net revenue rose to $439.0 million in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30 from $332.2 million a year earlier. (bit.ly/2feGagk)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to
$32.3 million, or 9 cents per share, from $53.9 million, or 35
cents per share.
Square, which went public in November last year, facilitates
payments between businesses and customers by using a credit card
reader that turns any mobile phone into a payment terminal.
The company also offers services for businesses such as
point-of-sale registers, invoice software and loans.
