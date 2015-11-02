Square to price IPO this week - CNBC

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 2 Mobile payments company Square Inc's initial public offering will be priced this week and its shares will be listed the week before Thanksgiving, CNBC said in a tweet, citing sources.
The company, headed by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, filed for an IPO on Oct. 14.
Square's roadshow, which will likely take Dorsey across the globe to drum up interest for an IPO, will begin next week, CNBC said in the tweet. (bit.ly/1OiTtfc)
Square was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.