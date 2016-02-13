Visa's investment in Square represents about 1 pct stake

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 12 Visa Inc, the
world's largest credit and debit card company, said on Friday it
currently has about a 1 percent stake in mobile payments company
Square Inc based on a 2011 investment.
Visa told Reuters its current holdings are just more than
4.19 million shares of Class B common stock.
The company has the option to convert up to 3.52 million of
these shares into Class A stock, according to a disclosure filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, which
would give it at most a 9.99 percent stake in the share class.
If other shareholders also choose to convert their stock at
the same time Visa's stake would be less.
Square, run by Jack Dorsey, who is also chief executive of
Twitter Inc, held an initial public offering in
November.
Visa's about 1 percent stake is based on Square's fully
diluted common equity as of Dec. 31, 2015.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Bernard Orr)