CORRECTED-Visa discloses 9.99 pct stake in Dorsey-led Square

(Corrects that Visa stake is in Class A shares in paragraph 1)

Feb 11 Visa Inc, the world's largest payments network operator, disclosed a 9.99 percent holding of Class A shares in mobile payment firm Square Inc.

The stake in the company, run by Twitter Inc CEO Jack Dorsey, was revealed in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Billionaire investor Leonard Blavatnik disclosed in November an 11.4 percent passive stake in Square, which went public earlier that month. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)