Square's website for small businesses takes on e-commerce giants

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 27
SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Since 2010, Square Inc's
matchbox-sized card readers have steadily supplanted credit card
machines in coffee shops and corner stores across the United
States.
Now, the company, one of Silicon Valley's most highly valued
private firms, is diving into a market as expansive the internet
itself.
Square launched a shopping website this week called Square
Market to serve as an online storefront and payment processor
for small businesses, a move that pits the closely held company,
valued at $3.25 billion, against popular e-commerce destinations
such as eBay Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Etsy.
After spending years tackling offline transactions with his
card reader and in-store software package, Square founder Jack
Dorsey sees his online market as the company's capstone product.
Mom-and-pop retailers that use Square to accept credit cards and
digitally manage inventory can now take their business online as
well, he said.
"We want to make every commercial transaction easier,"
Dorsey told Reuters. "What you're seeing here is the completion
of that picture."
Square, which makes money by taking a 2.75 percent cut of
every payment it processes, has raised the competitive ante,
especially with eBay, the Web bazaar whose PayPal subsidiary is
one of the dominant online payment operators.
However, there are countless other competitors in an U.S.
online retail market, which is expected to reach $278.9 billion
by 2015, according to Forrester Research.
Dorsey conceded that Square Market would be dwarfed by
e-commerce companies such eBay and Amazon, at least initially.
But in an age of Facebook Inc and Twitter, Square's
merchants can now reach millions.
"I don't know if a buyer is thinking: "Should I go to Ebay,
or should I go to Etsy, or Square?" Dorsey said. "In the end,
it's about what the merchant is selling. If you can present
excitement around an item, and that item goes viral, it becomes
huge."
Dorsey, the 36-year old entrepreneur who invented Twitter in
2006, wants to seamlessly integrate Square Market with Twitter,
Facebook and Pinterest. Because Square keeps credit card
information on file, a shopper who clicks on a tweet that links
to a Square Market product needs only to click once more to
purchase the item.
Merchants who use Square's iPad software to process payments
and track sales can quickly upload their inventory for free to a
Web page, which automatically displays the products in a grid
format.
"Flip a switch and suddenly you're online," Dorsey said.
Unlike Amazon, which was launched in 1995 as a humble
bookseller, Square's catalog is decidedly urban-chic. Merchants
that have participated so far include a few dozen fashion
boutiques, an indie rock band, a bakery in Park Slope, Brooklyn
and a purveyor of designer hand axes.
Square Market has also signed up some small service
providers, from lawn mowers to massage therapists, said Square
product director Ajit Varma.
Rick Oglesby, a mobile payments analyst at AITE Group, said
Square could tap into a large market that includes neighborhood
bakeries and ice cream parlors with no Web presence. Nearly 67
percent of small businesses do not have an e-commerce presence,
Oglesby added, citing his own survey.
"There's a very big opportunity to help these businesses
create an online channel for the first time," he said. "This is
a neat solution for the small guys."
At a time when the company is facing competitive pressure
from all sides, Square is hoping to raise its profile with
shoppers, both online and offline, to entice merchants to adopt
its service.
"Ultimately, they need to get more consumer eyeballs so that
they're more and more attractive to merchants," Oglesby said.
Cory Verellen, the owner of a boutique shop in Seattle that
sells and repairs Polaroid cameras, said he keeps an independent
website that uses PayPal. He is not ready to abandon his website
for Square Market yet, but is pleased it was already sending him
new customers as of late Wednesday, the first day it opened.
"Even today, I've had so many people get a hold of me and
say: 'I can't believe a store like this exists,'" Verellen said.
"So the biggest benefit to me is advertising. Square's building
its own small business ecosystem and I think we could be seeing
something big."