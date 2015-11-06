Square Inc expects IPO to price between $11 and $13 per share

BRIEF-Autozone Inc says will hire more than 12,000 new employees through April
* Autozone Inc says will hire more than 12,000 new full and part-time employees nationwide through April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 6 Mobile payments company Square Inc said it expects its initial public offering to be priced at between $11 and $13 per Class A common share.
The IPO is expected to raise up to $403.7 million, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Square is headed by Twitter Inc chief executive, Jack Dorsey. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Autozone Inc says will hire more than 12,000 new full and part-time employees nationwide through April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 20 American International Group Inc has agreed to pay roughly $10.2 billion to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc to take on many long-term risks on U.S. commercial insurance policies it has already written.
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday suspended a controversial plan that would have slashed the premium rates for certain federally backed mortgages.