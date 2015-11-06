UPDATE 5-Square IPO priced at 30 pct discount to last private funding

* Square sees IPO pricing at $11-$13 per share
* IPO seen as test case for other Silicon Valley unicorns
* Company not ready to go public yet -analyst
By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 6 Mobile payments company
Square Inc set a price range on Friday for its highly
anticipated initial public offering that values the company at
up to $4.2 billion, a 30 percent discount to its valuation at
its last fundraising round.
San Francisco-based Square, which is headed by Twitter Inc
Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, is one of the most
prominent "unicorns," or private companies valued at more than
$1 billion, to make a public debut this year.
"It's going to set the precedent for a fair amount of these
unicorns, and sadly I think it's going to be a Petri dish for
some of the IPOs in 2016," said Brendan Connaughton, chief
investment officer at ClearPath Capital Partners, which has a
client relationship with Square.
Founded in 2009 to give small businesses a way to accept
credit card payments through a "dongle" for mobile devices,
Square has evolved to offer services ranging from loans to
invoice software. It was valued at $6 billion at its last
funding round a year ago.
"I'd argue that this company is simply not ready to go
public yet, even at a significant discount from their last
valuation," said Brian Hamilton, chairman of private company
analysis firm Sageworks.
Square said on Friday it expects its initial public offering
to price at between $11 and $13 a share. At the
midpoint of that range, Square will raise $372.6 million and be
valued at $3.9 billion.
The company said it would sell 25.7 million Class A common
shares, while Start Small Foundation, a charitable fund created
by Dorsey, would sell about 1.35 million.
While many investors had predicted a discount, the price
range offered Friday was lower than expected. Some investors had
discussed a range of $22 to $24, sources said.
But pricing low also gives Square a better chance to perform
well on the stock market.
"The hedge funds would have shied away from it at $22 to
$24," Connaughton said. "At this level, there will be appetite
to invest."
Investors listed several reasons for the discounted pricing,
from Dorsey's role at Twitter, which limits how much time he can
devote to Square, to tough competition.
Apple Inc unveiled its own mobile payments service
last year and e-commerce company Amazon.com Inc is
exploring in-store payments.
Worrisome financial results also likely contributed. Square
showed mounting losses for the first nine months of the year,
compared with the same period in 2014, and slowing revenue
growth.
The company is expected to begin trading before the
Thanksgiving holiday in late November. The push to go public
near the holidays and at a discount suggests that Square needs
cash, and expects the public market will be more receptive than
private market investors, say investors and IPO analysts.
Square will apply to list its stock on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "SQ." Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan
Stanley & Co LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are among 10
firms underwriting the offering.
