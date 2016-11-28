版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 06:06 BJT

Insurer Allstate to buy SquareTrade for $1.4 bln

Nov 28 Property and casualty insurer Allstate Corp said on Monday it would buy SquareTrade Holding Co Inc for about $1.4 billion in cash from a group of shareholders that include Bain Capital.

Allstate said it intends to fund the deal using cash and debt. (bit.ly/2gPJZNY) (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐