Olympics-So near yet so far for squash, but hope remains high

LONDON, March 27 Almost within sight of the
Perspex box Nick Matthew used to parade his rapier-like racket
skills and boundless stamina last week was the reason the world
squash champion's celebrations at yet another title were tinged
with regret.
The 31-year-old Briton's triumph at the Canary Wharf Classic
in the heart of London's glittering financial hub, the latest
stop on the PSA World Tour, was just a mile or so away from the
heart of the Olympic Park that will welcome the world's greatest
athletes in 26 different sports this year.
Sadly for Matthew, however, squash will not be at the party.
Its last two attempts to persuade the IOC to add squash to
London's schedule, and to the Rio Olympics in four years, both
failed, meaning Matthew's dream of reaching "the pinnacle" of
his chosen sport will never be realised.
Optimism is high that the latest campaign, aimed at 2020,
could succeed but it will be too late for Matthew.
"It's gut-wrenching," Yorkshire's Matthew, who is being used
as ambassador for squash's latest bid for Olympic recognition,
told Reuters at the Canary Wharf tournament, a slick event that
highlights the innovations made in the sport such as glass
walls, enhanced camera angles, video referrals and music.
"We are devastated not to be at the London Olympics really.
It will be hard to watch. My girlfriend is involved with the
British cycling team, so it's mixed emotions.
"Squash is one of the sports in which Britain would have had
great potential for gold medals. But we can't feel sorry for
ourselves, we have to concentrate on 2020 and beyond and look at
the bigger picture, even if that will be too late for me," added
the Commonwealth Games gold medallist.
The World Squash Federation (WSF) is determined to make it
third time lucky as it prepares to present its credentials to
the IOC's programmes commission in December.
One sport will be added for the 2020 Games, with squash
competing against the likes of baseball, softball, karate, rock
climbing, rollersports and the Chinese martial art wushu.
LITTLE DAZZLE
While the WSF admits previous bids lacked a little dazzle,
current chief executive Andrew Shelly believes the sport is
ready to showcase itself in whichever city hosts the 2020 Games.
"We have taken on board the advice of the IOC," Shelley told
Reuters as Matthew and fellow Englishman Daryl Selby treated a
sell-out crowd to a series of mind-boggling rallies.
"We now have a really good bid. We're the only racket sport
in which both players are on the same side so it's gladiatorial
and made for TV.
"Someone once told me that the Olympic movement is like a
train that occasionally stops. We must make sure that when it
does we are ready to jump on board."
No stone is being left unturned between now and the decision
in Buenos Aires in 2013 and, significantly, squash's campaign
for Olympic inclusion is being overseen by Mike Lee, a veteran
of winning campaigns for London 2012 and Rio 2016 as well as
rugby union's successful bid to get sevens into Rio at the
expense of squash.
"There is a long way to go," Lee, who was also instrumental
in Qatar being chosen to host the 2022 World Cup, told Reuters
by telephone. "But I think squash has a very strong case.
"They are making it clear they have listened and learned and
innovated in the sport...made it much more broadcaster and
spectator friendly. It's a genuine global sport with a
successful men's and women's tour. It has a lot going for it.
"Squash has an opportunity, and you don't want to lose a
third time," he added.
The lack of an Olympic medal to dream of has become
something of an obsession for the world's leading squash
players, and there is real unity among the current crop to make
sure the teenage players of today can become Olympians.
Selby, won of four Englishman in the top 11 in the world,
summed it up. "Our leading women's player Nicol David from
Malaysia said she would swap all her six world titles for one
Olympic gold medal," he said.
"Unlike maybe tennis, the Olympics would be the ultimate for
a squash player. London would have been great for me.
"But all the players are doing all they can to back the bid
and I would do anything to get squash in there. I would even
play naked. We'll do anything we can to promote it."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)