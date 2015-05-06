India's SREI Infra Finance says may dilute or divest stake in tower operator Viom

MUMBAI May 6 India's SREI Infrastructure
Finance Ltd said on Wednesday it, along with other
investors, may either dilute or divest stake in unlisted telecom
tower operator Viom Networks.
SREI holds about 18 percent stake in Viom, which is majority
owned by Tata Teleservices Ltd. Four private equity
investors including Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC
and Oman Investment Fund own the rest.
"While we are in discussion on various options, nothing has
been finalised as yet," SREI said in a statement.
The Economic Times reported earlier on Wednesday that Viom
was aiming for an initial public offering by the end of the year
at a valuation of 250 billion rupees ($3.93 billion) and had
revived talks with American Tower Corp for a stake sale.
Reuters reported last year that Viom was looking to raise
funds either through a stake sale or an overseas listing that
could raise up to $350 million.
($1 = 63.5400 Indian rupees)
