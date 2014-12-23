Facing stiff challenge, Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa seeks to woo voters

| COLOMBO
COLOMBO Dec 23 Facing possible defeat in his
bid for re-election, Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa
sought to reassure voters on Tuesday that he would resist
pressure for an international war crimes probe, bring a new
political culture and ensure media freedom.
Rajapaksa's popularity has eroded in recent years due to
public disgruntlement over high prices and allegations of
corruption and nepotism, but until recently he had been expected
to win an unprecedented third term in the Jan. 8 election.
The emergence of a strong challenger, his former Health
Minister Mithripala Sirisena, as the opposition parties' common
candidate last month prompted a series of defections from
Rajapaksa's ruling party.
As more legislators crossed to the opposition on Monday, he
lost his two-thirds parliamentary majority, raising the chances
that Sirisena will snatch a narrow victory.
Releasing his manifesto, Rajapaksa said that if he won
another six-year term he would allow a local probe into possible
war crimes committed during the 26-year civil war that ended
with the defeat of Tamil Tiger separatists in 2010.
"If human rights were violated, I will establish a mechanism
under the existing legal system to ensure justice in a
transparent manner," the manifesto said.
Rajapaksa has faced international censure for alleged human
rights violations committed during the final phase of the
conflict. However, he has not allowed U.N. officials into the
country for a war crimes probe, which many among the island
nation's Sinhala ethnic majority would see as a sell-out.
Echoing many of the pledges already made by his challenger,
Rajapaksa's manifesto also promised good governance, media
freedom and a new political culture.
Rajapaksa's critics say he enjoys excessive powers under a
system known as "executive presidency" that has given his family
a tight grip on the economy and politics. The president has said
he will abolish the additional powers, but he made the same
pledge before he was elected in 2005 and 2010.
The latest defections from Rajapaksa's ruling coalition
suggest that Sirisena will narrowly win the presidency, Eurasia
Group's Sasha Riser-Kositsky said in a research note on Monday.
"Incidents of political violence are likely to increase in
the immediate run-up to voting as Rajapaksa tries to use
security forces to depress opposition turnout," the report said.
It added that, regardless of which candidate comes to power,
the new government will be politically weak and likely to pursue
nationalist and populist policies at the expense of economic
liberalisation.
(Editing by John Chalmers and Jeremy Laurence)