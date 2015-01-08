UPDATE 6-Sri Lanka on edge as voting ends in tight presidential election

* Tension high before vote count; police on standby
* Rajapaksa failed to see challenge from his own ranks
* Many fed up with cost of living, corruption and autocracy
(Adds U.S. comment, paragraphs 17-19)
By Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Jan 8 A night of suspense lay ahead for
Sri Lanka as voting ended in a presidential election that could
hand Mahinda Rajapaksa a third term or bring to power a rival
who has vowed to root out corruption and political decay.
Supporters of Mithripala Sirisena, a former government
minister who deserted the president and changed sides to become
the opposition's candidate in November, said figures showing a
high voter turnout suggested a popular clamour for change.
"This means there is a strong sense that people need a
change," said Rajiva Wijesinhe, one of more than two dozen
lawmakers who defected from the ruling party in the run-up to
Thursday's election on the Indian Ocean island.
But it was far from clear who would win and, adding to
tension as election officials prepared to count millions of
votes, police said hundreds of officers were on standby in the
capital, Colombo, in case of trouble.
"We consider the next 6-7 days as the election period.
Processions and protests are prohibited during this period,"
police spokesman Ajith Rohana told reporters.
"If anyone resists police action to secure law and order, we
may have to use force."
Sri Lanka does not have a history of unrest over disputed
elections. But a sitting president has never before been ousted
and the prospect of this has fanned speculation the result could
be distorted or even that the military might take control if
Rajapaksa looks set to lose.
Rajapaksa won handsomely in the last election, surfing a
wave of popularity that sprang from the 2009 defeat of ethnic
Tamil separatists who had waged a crippling war against the
state for 26 years.
Reminding voters of his triumph as polling booths opened,
state-controlled television showed clips of Wednesday's attack
in Paris by suspected Islamist militants and then switched
seamlessly to old footage of the Sri Lankan war.
"When we see these images we also remember the history of
terrorism in Sri Lanka," one announcer said.
Although his popularity has waned, Rajapaksa called the
election two years early, confident that the perennially
fractured opposition would fail to find a credible challenger.
He did not anticipate the emergence of Sirisena, who dined
with the president one night and turned on him the next day.
Election officials said the turnout from an electorate of
about 15 million was provisionally 65-80 percent. Results from
districts will be announced through the night, but a clear
winner may not emerge until early on Friday morning.
CORRUPTION AND AUTHORITARIAN STYLE
The Centre for Monitoring Election Violence, one of several
observer groups, said there were two explosions in the
Tamil-dominated north during the day and another at the house of
a Muslim businessman in the south. No injuries were reported.
It said there were also several incidents of assault, threat
and intimidation "allegedly by ruling party politicians and
their supporters".
However, an international monitor from the Association of
Asian Election Authorities said the vote was smooth and largely
peaceful, even in the former war zone in the north.
The U.S. State Department said it was encouraged by reports
of the high turnout and that election observers had been able to
carry out their role. It also praised the election commission
and security forces for ensuring a peaceful process.
Department spokeswoman Jan Psaki said the United States
would wait for announcements from the commission and reports
from domestic and international observer groups before making an
assessment of the voting process.
"We urge the government of Sri Lanka to ensure that vote
counting is carried out credibly and transparently and that any
allegation of fraud or violence is credibly investigated," she
told a regular news briefing.
Sri Lanka's economy has flourished since the war ended and
many voters, especially ethnic Sinhalese Buddhists who represent
70 percent of the population, believe that sticking with
Rajapaksa would keep living standards on an upward path.
But many complain of high living costs, rampant corruption
and an authoritarian style that has concentrated power in the
hands of the president's family.
On foreign policy, Rajapaksa has cold-shouldered
neighbouring India. He has also fallen out with Western
countries, including the United States, that want an
international investigation of suspected war crimes and
criticise his record on human rights, turning instead to China
as a strategic and investment partner.
Sirisena would lead a potentially fractious coalition of
ethnic, religious, Marxist and centre-right parties if he won.
He has pledged to abolish the executive presidency that gave
Rajapaksa unprecedented power and hold a fresh parliamentary
election within 100 days.
He has also promised a crackdown on corruption, which would
include investigations into big infrastructure projects such as
a $1.5 billion deal with China Communications Construction Co
Ltd to build a port city.
(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington;
Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Andrew Roche and Meredith
Mazzilli)