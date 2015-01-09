UPDATE 4-Sri Lanka's strongman president voted out after decade in power

* Sirisena expected to improve ties with India
* Rajapaksa miscalculated decline in popularity despite war
triumph
* New coalition government may struggle to deliver economic
reform
By Shihar Aneez and John Chalmers
COLOMBO, Jan 9 Sri Lankan President Mahinda
Rajapaksa lost his bid for a third term on Friday, ending a
decade of rule that critics say had become increasingly
authoritarian and marred by nepotism and corruption.
Opposition candidate Maithripala Sirisena, a one-time ally
of Rajapaksa who defected in November and derailed what the
president thought would be an easy win, took 51.3 percent of the
votes polled in Thursday's election. Rajapaksa got 47.6 percent,
according to the Election Department.
Celebratory firecrackers were set off in the capital,
Colombo, after Rajapaksa conceded his defeat to Sirisena, who
has vowed to root out corruption and bring constitutional
reforms to weaken the power of the presidency.
Sri Lanka's stock market climbed to its highest in nearly
four years.
"We expect a life without fear," said Fathima Farhana, a
27-year-old Muslim woman in Colombo. "I voted for him because he
said he will create equal opportunities for all," she said of
Sirisena, a soft-spoken 63-year-old from the rice-growing
hinterlands of the Indian Ocean island state.
Like Rajapaksa, Sirisena is from the majority Sinhala
Buddhist community, but he has reached out to ethnic minority
Tamils and Muslims and has the support of several small parties.
His allies say he will rebalance the country's foreign
policy, which tilted heavily towards China in recent years as
Rajapaksa fell out with the West over human rights and
allegations of war crimes committed at the end of a drawn-out
conflict with Tamil separatists in 2009.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was quick to welcome the
successful election and commended Rajapaksa for accepting the
verdict of the nation's 15 million voters.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Sirisena to
congratulate the new leader of "a close friend and neighbour".
Sri Lanka is just off India's southern coast and has
historically had mixed ties with its much larger neighbour.
Rajapaksa had cold-shouldered New Delhi in recent years but
Sirisena told an Indian newspaper this week that "we will revert
to the old, non-aligned policy".
"India is our first, main concern. But we are not against
Chinese investment either. We will maintain good relations with
China too," he told the Hindustan Times.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said Beijing
believed the new government would maintain a friendly policy
towards China and support investment projects already agreed.
MOTLEY COALITION
Sirisena is expected to be sworn in at Colombo's
Independence Square at 6:00 p.m. (1230 GMT).
The results showed Rajapaksa remained popular among Sinhala
Buddhists, who account for about 70 percent of the country's 21
million people, but Sirisena earned his lead with the support of
the ethnic Tamil-dominated former war zone in the north and
Muslim-dominated areas.
Rajapaksa won handsomely in the last election in 2010,
surfing a wave of popularity months after the defeat of the
Tamil Tiger rebels.
But critics say he had become increasingly authoritarian,
with several members of his family holding powerful positions.
Although the economy had blossomed since the end of the war,
voters complained of the high cost of living.
Rajapaksa had called this election two years early,
confident that the usually fractured opposition would fail to
come up with a credible candidate. But he did not anticipate the
emergence of Sirisena, who shared a traditional Sri Lankan
dinner with him one evening and turned on him the next day.
Sirisena will lead a motley coalition of ethnic, religious,
Marxist and centre-right parties, which analysts say could
hamper economic reform and encourage populist policies.
"The opposition's coalition parties have not agreed on a
common approach to economic policy and, in our view, were mainly
united by the desire to unseat Rajapaksa," Standard and Poor's
Ratings Services said in a statement.
"Policy differences are likely to surface."
Sirisena has pledged to abolish the executive presidency
that gave Rajapaksa unprecedented power and hold a fresh
parliamentary election within 100 days.
He has also promised a crackdown on corruption, which would
include investigations into big infrastructure projects such as
a $1.5 billion deal with China Communications Construction Co
Ltd to build a port city.
It is not clear if the port, to be built on land reclaimed
from the sea in Colombo, will be cancelled.
However, Sirisena's backers have said a casino licence given
to Australian gambling tycoon James Packer's Crown Resorts Ltd
will be withdrawn.
(Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal in Colombo and by Megha
Rajagopalan in Beijing; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and
robert Birsel)