Sri Lanka sells 5-yr, $500 mln sovereign bond at 5.125 pct yield

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tech, bank stocks gain
April 17 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.
COLOMBO, April 8 Sri Lanka sold a $500 million, five-year sovereign bond at a yield of 5.125 percent, the island nation's central bank said on Tuesday.
It was the second eurobond the $67 billion economy sold this year. In January, it sold $1 billion, five-year sovereign bond at a yield of 6 percent.
The Indian Ocean island nation's 2014 budget approved a $1.5 billion overseas borrowing to finance some infrastructure projects.
The latest bond issue, the seventh by Sri Lanka since the first eurobond in 2007, was priced at a yield of 5.125 percent after a 5.5 percent initial price guidance.
"This tighter yield reflects the continued confidence that international investors have placed in the sovereign bond issuance of Sri Lanka," the central bank said in a statement.
Citigroup, HSBC, and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint lead managers and bookrunners for the bond issue, which was oversubscribed by 8.3 times.
Sri Lanka's previous five-year issuances in 2007, 2009 and January 2014 were priced at yields of 8.25 percent, 7.40 percent and 6.00 percent respectively. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
April 17 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.
April 17 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc's chief executive, Klaus Kleinfeld, has resigned, following attempts by activist hedge fund Elliott Management to overthrow the company's directors and top executives.
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian anti-monopoly watchdog FAS and Alphabet Inc's Google have reached an out-of-court settlement in a case over the Android operating system, FAS said on Monday.