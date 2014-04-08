UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka sells 5-yr, $500 mln sovereign bond at 5.125 pct yield

(Adds cenbank head comments)
COLOMBO, April 8 Sri Lanka sold a $500 million,
five-year sovereign bond at a yield of 5.125 percent, the island
nation's central bank said on Tuesday.
It was the second eurobond the $67 billion economy sold this
year. In January, it sold $1 billion, five-year sovereign bond
at a yield of 6 percent.
The Indian Ocean island nation's 2014 budget approved a $1.5
billion overseas borrowing to finance some infrastructure
projects.
The latest bond issue, the seventh by Sri Lanka since the
first eurobond in 2007, was priced at a yield of 5.125 percent
after a 5.5 percent initial price guidance. This is the lowest
yield Sri Lanka has got for a five-year paper.
"This tighter yield reflects the continued confidence that
international investors have placed in the sovereign bond
issuance of Sri Lanka," the central bank said in a statement.
Citigroup, HSBC, and Standard Chartered Bank
were the joint lead managers and bookrunners for the
bond issue, which was oversubscribed by 8.3 times.
Ajith Nivard Cabraal, the central bank governor, said the
entire proceeds will be absorbed by the central bank and the
$500 million inflow is unlikely to have an impact on the overall
exchange rate.
"It will have a positive outlook because our reserves will
probably increase beyond $8 billion," Cabraal said.
Sri Lanka's previous five-year issuances in 2007, 2009
and January 2014 were priced at
yields of 8.25 percent, 7.40 percent and 6.00 percent
respectively.
