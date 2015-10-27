Sri Lanka to sell benchmark size 10-yr sovereign bond - sources

COLOMBO Oct 27 Sri Lanka is to sell a benchmark size 10-year sovereign bond with an initial price guidance of 7 percent, market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, rated B1/B+/BB- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch), has mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered for the offering of US dollar bonds, the sources said.

The island nation raised $650 million via a 10-year sovereign bond on May 28, which carried at 6.125 percent per annum yield. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Richard Borsuk)