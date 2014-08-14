版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 14日 星期四 17:49 BJT

Sri Lanka's Union Bank sells 70 pct stake to TPG for $113 mln

COLOMBO Aug 14 Sri Lanka's Union Bank of Colombo PLC on Thursday said it had agreed to sell a 70 percent stake for $113 million to a subsidiary of TPG Capital Management LP.

Culture Financial Holdings Ltd, an affiliate of TPG, will invest up to about $113 million in Union Bank of Colombo through a combination of primary and secondary shares, the bank said in a statement to the Colombo Stock Exchange.

The deal represents 70 percent of the issued share capital and warrants of the bank. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez amd Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Matt Driskill)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐