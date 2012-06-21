版本:
Sri Lanka to issue $1 bln sovereign bond, selects bankers

COLOMBO, June 21 Sri Lanka plans to sell sovereign euro bonds worth up to $1 billion, the central bank said on Thursday.

It also said has selected four investment banks- Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citibank NA, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited - as joint lead managers, bookrunners and underwriters for the proposed issue.

It will be Sri Lanka's fifth sovereign bond since it first sold a $500 million 5-year euro bond in October 2007.

