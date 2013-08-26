UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka's NSB to sell minimum of $500 mln 5-yr bond- sources

By Shihar Aneez and Umesh Desai
COLOMBO/HONG KONG Aug 26 Sri Lanka's state-run
National Savings Bank (NSB) plans to raise a minimum $500
million through the sale of a likely five-year bond with a
target yield around 7 percent, sources close to the deal told
Reuters on Monday.
The bond would offer investors a similar yield compared with
the Bank of Ceylon bonds due 2018 with a
mid-point yield of 7 percent, although analysts say the NSB
paper should offer a higher yield.
According to the sources a final decision on size of the NSB
bond and tenure will depend on market appetite.
"It will be a minimum of $500 million with minimum five-year
tenure, but depending on the market appetite, the size and
tenure will be decided," one source said on condition of
anonymity.
"Currently the markets are highly volatile. Our current
bonds in the secondary market are trading around 7 percent. That
gives some kind of a signal on the yield."
The U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to trim its stimulus,
perhaps as early as next month, has seen a selloff in emerging
market bonds with cash flowing out toward dollar-denominated
assets amid a rise in U.S. treasury yields.
Corporates selling global bonds are having to offer higher
yields in order to attract capital.
"It could also appeal to investors looking to move down the
spectrum," said a Singapore based fund manager referring to
fixed income investors looking to increase returns by buying
higher yielding, lower rated bonds.
The bank, which had originally targeted $1 billion, 10-year
bond, has appointed Citibank, Barclays, and HSBC as the lead
managers for the lender's first global corporate bond and will
start roadshows on Monday in New York and will meet investors in
Boston, Los Angeles and London this week.
The roadshows will end on Sept 3 in Singapore after meeting
investors in Hong Kong next week.
A second source confirmed the NSB's bond sales plans and
details. The capital is being sought to fund the Sri Lankan
government's infrastructure projects.
The bonds offer an additional choice to investors who have
exposure to debt from Sri Lanka while the indicated yield would
give investors a pick-up over current bonds from sub-investment
grade banks, fund managers said.
"It is a high yield lender which will appeal to investors
who are looking at bonds that pay a premium over other savings
bank, commercial bank or state banks and besides there aren't
too many banks in the high yield space," said the fund manager
in Singapore.
At a yield of around 7 percent the bonds would not be
competitive against Bank of Ceylon's existing 2018 bonds and
analysts say NSB would be expected to pay a premium because of
its smaller profile relative to Bank of Ceylon.
"BOC commands a finer pricing because it is the largest
bank. In this environment you need to give 20-30 bps new issue
premium and if it is not as strong as BOC, it will be another
20bps," said a Singapore based credit analyst.
Although the banks have similar ratings, Bank of Ceylon is
the bigger of the two and analysts say investors would expect
NSB to pay a higher yield on that count.
Bank of Ceylon is rated BB- by Fitch and B1 by Moody's. NSB
is rated BB- by Fitch. All ratings have a stable outlook.
The bank's decision to tap the international market comes at
a time the Sri Lankan government has decided against going for
an international sovereign bond this year after selling
eurobonds for three consecutive years.
NSB is the only bank whose deposits are fully guaranteed by
the government.
The bank's investments in government securities accounted
for 72 percent of its total deposits of 422.06 billion rupees
($3.31 billion) as of Sept. 30, 2012