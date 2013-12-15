Sri Lanka reinstates Vitol's supplier status after fuel dispute

COLOMBO Dec 15 Sri Lanka has reinstated Vitol,
the world's largest oil trading firm, as a supplier after
investigations failed to show its diesel damaged state-owned
vehicles, the government said on Sunday.
The state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) took
Vitol off its supplier list in August 2012 after the Petroleum
Ministry said around 150 mostly state-owned vehicles, such as
buses, had been affected by the diesel.
Vitol, which could not immediately be reached for comment,
had rejected the allegation and said the cargo in question was
tested in accordance with international standards by CPC
inspectors before it was discharged.
Petroleum Industries Minister Anura Priyadharshana Yapa said
Vitol had filed a case demanding $2.5 million in damages after
the inquiry failed to find any evidence the fuel had caused the
damage.
"We sought the advice from attorney general and agreed to
settle the matter," the minister said adding that it had lifted
the ban but without elaborating the details of the settlement.
Sri Lanka has been forced to boost imports of refined oil
products as Western sanctions aimed at Iran have curbed the flow
of crude from the OPEC member. Iranian oil is the main feedstock
used by Sri Lanka's sole refinery, which has a 50,000
barrel-per-day capacity.
Sub-standard refined fuels have been blamed for damaging Sri
Lankan vehicles in the past few years and the country has
withheld payments or returned cargoes to various suppliers.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Alison Williams)