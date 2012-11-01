Sri Lanka hampers legal redress for rights abuses -ICJ

* Report says judiciary in Sri Lanka under attack
* "Absence of justice" permits further abuses
GENEVA Nov 1 Sri Lanka's government has made it
all but impossible for victims of human rights abuses to get
justice, a Geneva-based human rights body that monitors legal
matters said on Thursday.
The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), grouping 60
prominent judges and lawyers from around the world, said the
judiciary in Sri Lanka was under increasing attack and its
independence was threatened.
"Victims and survivors of major human rights violations do
not receive redress, and perpetrators are not brought to
justice," the ICJ declared in a 150-page report, "Authority
without Accountability: The Crisis of Impunity in Sri Lanka."
"The absence of justice removes an important deterrent to
future perpetrators," said the report, compiled by the body's
Asia Director Sam Zarifi.
The administration of President Mahinda Rajapaksa had sought
to evade demands at home and abroad for justice for victims of
"serious violations of international law" by both sides in the
long civil war that ended in 2009, the report added.
With recent physical attacks on judges and judicial
officials in the country adding to the problem, the ICJ said Sri
Lanka was in "serious breach of (its) international obligation
to protect and promote human rights".
Earlier this month a senior High Court judge who heads a key
commission that appoints and transfers judges and magistrates
was pistol-whipped by gunmen after complaining of official
pressure on the body.
International human rights groups assert that such attacks
and death threats against even mild critics of the Rajapaksa
administration are carried out by government supporters or
specially-trained hit squads.
After the latest incident, Rajapaksa condemned the attack
and ordered the police to bring its perpetrators to justice, an
official statement said. Police said they had launched a special
operation to arrest the culprits.
The 30-year-long civil war between the government and the
Tamil Tiger rebels who at one time controlled large swathes of
the north of the island state is estimated to have left tens of
thousands of people dead or injured.
International investigators, whose findings have been
rejected by the Sri Lankan authorities, have said the army
committed large-scale abuses and was responsible for many
civilian deaths in the final stages of the war.
The ICJ said that the failure to submit those abuses and
others committed by the Tigers to a court was a symptom of the
overall lack of accountability in the country, where rights
groups say abductions and attacks on media are also common.
(Reporting by Robert Evans; Editing by Michael Roddy)