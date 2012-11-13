Sri Lanka's CPC says Deutsche's $60 mln hedging case is against govt

COLOMBO Nov 13 Sri Lanka's state-run oil firm
Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said on Tuesday that a $60
million arbitration award to Deutsche Bank early this
month was against the island nation's government and not against
the firm.
"It is against the government and not against us," Susantha
Silva, CPC's managing director told Reuters.
On Nov. 2, officials said the state-run oil company had lost
a $60 million hedging case against Deutsche Bank after a
U.S.-based arbitrator ruled in favour of the bank.
In a separate statement, Silva said the CPC "wishes to
categorically state that the Deutsche Bank has not obtained any
arbitral award against the CPC in relation to any hedging
agreement."
A Deutsche bank official in Colombo confirmed that the
arbitration was against the government and not against the
state-run oil firm, which refused to make hedging payments of
more than $460 million to five banks including Standard
Chartered, Citigroup and Deutsche.
Deutsche had asked the Washington-based International Centre
for Settlement of Investment Disputes to arbitrate.
Ceypetco, which imported some 26 million barrels at a cost
of $2 billion in 2007, needed to hedge its purchases of crude
oil and refined products on the international market.
It was exposed to the oil rally of 2008, when oil hit a
record high above $147 a barrel in July before crashing to less
than $40 a barrel in December.
In July, CPC lost an appeal against a London court ruling
which ordered it to pay nearly $162 million plus interest for
non-payment of dues to Standard Chartered Bank linked
to hedging deals.
Standard Chartered argued that CPC had always been aware
that a fall in oil prices would have made it liable to make
payments to the UK-based bank.